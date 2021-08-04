Sleuths in Spain sniff out illegal COVID-19 parties in Ibiza

MADRID (AP) — Some of the summer hires on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza are different this year. They include private detectives posing as tourists who tip off the police about illegal parties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibiza officials said Wednesday the gumshoes are needed to infiltrate a growing number of prohibited parties. The city council of Eivissa, also known to foreigners as Ibiza Town and the island’s largest city, has hired a detective agency to recruit sleuths who look like tourists. Ibiza is famous for its nightlife. Hundreds of thousands of tourists have headed to the island in recent months as travel restrictions ease.