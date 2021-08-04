Staying warm with storm chances increasing late-week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures creep up with humidity levels eventually rising, causing storm chances to return.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is still in control, giving us mainly dry conditions the next 48 hours. An incoming trough of low pressure will cause storm chances to rise.



TODAY

Areas of fog early then mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s and just a stray shower or storm chance this afternoon or evening.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear with areas of fog possible late and lows in the low 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a stray shower and storm possible and highs staying in the mid 80s.



There is a higher chance for showers and storms late in the evening and at night.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with a few storms possible and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



A few storms are possible at night, too.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with isolated storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.



A few more storms are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible and highs in the upper 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs around 90°.



Storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs in the upper 80s.