IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin 80 near the village of Cobb are closed due to a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on WI-80 near Cobb has shut down the highway in both directions. Find an alternate route and take it easy in the fog. pic.twitter.com/fghjtgN9sk — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) August 4, 2021

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Wisconsin 80 at Harms Road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the closure will be in place until about 8 a.m.

The is a developing story.