Two arrested for attempted homicide in Town of Madison

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- Town of Madison police arrested two women for attempted first-degree homicide early Tuesday morning after a stabbing.

According to a news release from the Town of Madison Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Woodview Court around 12:53 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. The victim, who has not been identified, had numerous stab wounds but they were not life-threatening.

Investigators identified and arrested two suspects, Alizae Boatwright, 31, and Belinda Jackson, 36, both of Madison. Boatwright may face charges of first-degree intentional homicide, while Jackson was allegedly party to the crime.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Madison PD at (608) 255-2345.