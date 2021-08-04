UW Health requiring staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is requiring its providers and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement came Wednesday morning, and amidst a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic related regulations as cases are on the rise again — largely driven by the Delta variant.

“These vaccines are safe; they are effective at preventing transmission; and for those who do contract COVID-19, they reduce the possibility of serious illness, hospitalizations or even death,” Pothof said. “As we confront the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin, driven by the delta variant, we want to do everything possible to protect our staff, our patients and our community.”

Reportedly, 90% of UW Health's staff are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To align with the new policy, staff members must get their first vaccine by October 1 and complete the series by November 1. Those with documented medical conditions or a religious conviction defined in state law are able to file for an exemption.