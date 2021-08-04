Verona Area School District requiring mask use indoors for start of 2021 school year

VERONA (WKOW) — Verona Area School District has sent a letter on its back to school plan to families within the district, and it includes a masking requirement.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and on buses, regardless of vaccination status. Further, masks are recommended during outdoor activity in crowded spaces.

As VASD returns to five days a week in person learning, it gives two reasons in the letter to parents on the decision to require masks:

First, students thrive in an environment where they can learn, interact, and be supported in person by school staff along with their peers, with instruction that is responsive and meets their unique needs. Second, as we prepare to return to school we must respond to the following new circumstances:

● A variant of COVID-19, called the Delta variant, is the dominant strain in Dane County.

The Delta variant is more transmissible and even those who are vaccinated can spread

it.

● CDC guidance recommends that communities with a “substantial” or “high” category of

community transmission wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Dane

County is now at the “substantial” level.

● In a masked environment, schools are not required to engage in contact tracing or

quarantine, which allows more students to stay in school.

The decision is similar to that of Madison Metropolitan School District, which announced guidelines two weeks ago.

The district's return to school plan also encourages eligible student and staff to get vaccinated, outlines COVID-19 testing with school nurses, reminds of handwashing etiquette and how a national bus driver shortage will impact routes.

Further, the district will continue to clean high-touch areas with EPA-approved tabletop disinfectant and HVAC protocols.