Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra hosts final Concerts on the Square of the summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra capped off a successful summer with its final Concerts on the Square Wednesday night.

The performance featured pianist Maxim Lando. This year's concerts moved to Breese Stevens Field, to make it easier to create socially distant pods of people.

Aside from a few rain delays, everything went well.

"We are overwhelmed, overwhelmingly thrilled about how everything went from the patron reception, the community feedback that community support. And our musicians put on five amazing concerts. And some of them haven't played a note with their peers in 14 months," said Joe Loehnis, CEO of Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Loehnis said the goal is to be back on the capitol next summer.