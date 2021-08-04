Wisconsin expects to get $6.2 billion from infrastructure plan, this is what it goes to

(WKOW) — States are starting to learn just how much the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver.

Wisconsin is slated to receive around $6.2 billion in funds, but where does it go? According to a memo from the White House, the funds are broken down into roads and bridges, sustainable transportation, electric vehicles and broadband.

ROADS:

Most of Wisconsin's funds are going to the effort to repair and rebuild roads and bridges. The White House expects Wisconsin will get $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportion programs. Another $225 million goes to bridge repairs and replacements over five years.

SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION:

Sustainable transportation, also known as public transportation, is estimated to get nearly $600,000 in funding over five years. It would go to improving public transportation options across the state.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES:

One focus of the infrastructure plan is building a network of electric vehicles chargers nationwide. The intended purpose would be facilitating long distance travel through convenience in charging options. It also hops to address the climate crisis and support domestic jobs.

Wisconsin should get almost $80 million over five years to expand the state's charging network. There's an opportunity for the state to apply for a $2.5 billion grant dedicated to this issue.

BROADBAND:

Broadband access is a documented issue in Wisconsin. Gov. Evers has already dedicated $100 million in grants from federal coronavirus stimulus funding to the issue.

Now, the infrastructure plan expects to add another $1000 million. The funds will go to help provide broadband across the state, including the more than 300,000 without.

Under the act, 22% of Wisconsinites also become eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which helps low-income families afford internet access.