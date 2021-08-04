Wisconsin State Fair in high COVID-19 transmission area

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Fair opens on Thursday. The annual event had to take a year off last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fairgrounds are located in West Allis in Milwaukee County, where there is a high transmission of the virus.

That is not stopping the people who are showing their animals. Several people who spoke with WISN-TV say they weren't going to miss another state fair.

"This is my last year. I can't come back next year. So I'm not gonna let fear of something that could possibly happen prevent me from coming here," said Hannah Vanthournout, who belongs to Rock County Dairy Goats.

"You try and manage your risk yourself, and that's kind of the message they've given us here too is you want to mask up, mask up. If you're comfortable not (masking)… that's fine," said Chad Durrant, who traveled from Wood County.

State Fair organizers say they're doing the best they can to mitigate the risk but if people don't feel comfortable coming this year, there is always next year.