1966 death of heiress’ employee under renewed scrutiny

The 1966 death of a longtime employee of wealthy tobacco and power company heiress Doris Duke is coming under renewed scrutiny because of an eyewitness account that has never before been made public. Vanity Fair on Thursday released a video interview with Bob Walker, who in 1966 was a 13-year-old paperboy and the first person on the scene after Duke struck and killed Eduardo Tirella with a car in Newport, Rhode Island. His description of events does not match up with the official police investigation which determined that the death was an accident. The new information has prompted police to take another look at the case, even though Duke died in 1993.