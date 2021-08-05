AG: Breonna Taylor grand jury “ultimately decided” charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general who investigated the Breonna Taylor case says the decision not to charge any police officers in her death was “ultimately” in a grand jury’s hands. But some grand jurors have disputed that, saying they were limited in the crimes they could consider. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron faced blistering criticism for his handling of the case last year. In an interview with The Associated Press, Cameron says his role was to “look at the facts as they are, and not how a particular narrative is being driven by particular people.”