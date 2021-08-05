Badgers ILB Nick Herbig: ‘Everybody’s juiced’ to have fans at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since 2019, roughly 80,000 fans will be welcomed back to Camp Randall Stadium for the 2021 season opener vs. Penn State.

"I'm looking forward to that a lot," said junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton. "Last year was fun building the team but I think the fans definitely bring the juice besides ours."

Badgers senior cornerback Caesar Williams is gearing up for the fans to return and help fuel the Wisconsin defense.

"Just looking back at all the memories and Jump Arounds, the fans make the game and they make a lot memories and a lot of moments," said Williams.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is also thrilled to see a full Camp Randall Stadium after the 2020 hiatus. He's also preparing for the unique challenge of helping young players who will experience a full house for the first time.

"We feel like as a player we know where they're at but there's still that element of unknown of in all reality almost half of your team," said Leonhard. "We're one of the teams that has a huge advantage of playing at home."

Sophomore inside linebacker Nick Herbig brought the energy despite not having fans. He's amped up to welcome back Wisconsin's 12th man.

"I've never played in front of Camp Randall when it's packed before. I never even seen it before. I never experienced it. I'm juiced. I know everybody's juiced. They can't wait. It's going to be crazy," said Herbig.

Wisconsin's 2021 season opener will be a "stripe-out" for fans to kick off the season against Penn State.