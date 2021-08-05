Chryst carries loads of ‘trust’ and ‘confidence’ in Badgers in 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kicking off 2021 fall camp, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst gave the team high praise.

"They're a group that wants to be coached," said Chryst, who enters his seventh year as head coach. "We have to have a purpose to it but they're willing to do what they can to be the best they can be and this is a group that values team."

Chryst consistently used two words to describe his feelings of the 2021 team: trust and confidence. The entire program echoes their head coach's remarks.

"That's what we're about here," said quarterback Graham Mertz. "It's like an unspoken word. Trust is the biggest thing here. From the top guy to the bottom guy, it's all equal."

Tight ends coach Mickey Turner supported the coach's statement when it came to doing your job and doing it well.

"It's like building a fort, right? If the guy behind you is building a wall as well as you are, you're confident in shooting arrows but if you've got to turn around, things are going to crumble," said Turner.

With the adversities faced in 2020, the Badgers plan to use this season as a chance to make up for lost time.

"We're a very focused team now because we had all of that adversity last year and it helps us come back down to Earth and realize it's this team. This is what matters," said fulback John Chenal.

After getting a taste of the team's potential in spring ball, Chryst is ready for the team to feast this fall.

"I'm anxious to see them this fall camp and see if they can earn a meaningful role."

Fall camp practice will begin bright and early on Friday, August 6. Wisconsin will host Penn State on Saturday, August 4 for their 2021 season opener.