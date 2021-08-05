Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Police help with recovery of infant missing from Wisconsin Rapids

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Rio Police helped in the rescue of a 2-month-old child who was abducted by their mother, who police said no longer had parental rights.

Authorities discovered Haley Peton's vehicle had passed through Columbia County Thursday morning and was seen in the Rio area.

During the search, a deputy located the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle had been spray painted, the plates removed and different license plates were attached. Other attempts to disguise the vehicle were also made.

Authorities started searching apartments and homes in the area. Police said officers eventually made contact with Peton and a man, identified as Nicholas Shawn Hope.

Officers could see the child was also in the apartment but no one would come out. A sheriff's office negotiator started talking to the man and woman and was able to eventually convince them to surrender and give up 2-month-old Dorian Giesen.

Police said a handgun was recovered from the apartment. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution and is now in the custody of child protective services.

Both Haley Peton, 28, and Nicholas Shawn Hope, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids were taken to the Columbia County Jail for outstanding warrants and violations of their probation/parole.

Sonja Lynn Lawless, age 32 of Rio was also taken into custody and booked into the Columbia County jail for harboring/aiding a felon.