Daily rain chances return to the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern is about to turn more active after a mainly dry week, so far.



Though there are rain chances daily in your forecast, everyone in southern Wisconsin won't see rain every single day.

We can use more rain as we are in tenth place for driest year on record so far

SET UP

Our area of high pressure is moving out with several areas of low pressure developing over the Plains and the Rockies which will cause rain chances to increase.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and seasonal in the low 80s with isolated afternoon showers and storms, mainly west of I-39.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few more showers and storms passing through and lows in the mid 60s.

Higher chance for rain tonight and Friday

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and more humid with a few showers and storms and temps in the low 80s.



Scattered storms possible at night.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with a stray storm possible and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



Scattered storms possible at night,



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and humid with a few storms possible and highs in the mid 8s.



Scattered storms are possible at night.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and humid with isolated storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.



Scattered storms possible at night.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs in the upper 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s.