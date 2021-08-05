Dane County Regional Airport passengers on the rise despite concerns over Delta variant

MADISON (WKOW) — In 2020, there were about 20 flights a day departing Dane County Regional Airport. Even though the pandemic had one of the biggest impacts on air travel, it seems the numbers are picking back up again.

27 News did some digging and found, as of right now, there are more than 30 flights leaving the airport every day. Despite the Delta variant causing concern around the nation, airport leaders say they've had plenty of time to refine their practices to make sure everyone stays safe.

"We implemented social distancing and masks are still required," says Michael Riechers, Marketing and Communications Director, Dane County Regional Airport. "The mask mandate never went away for the National Transportation Network, which includes train stations, bus stations, and of course, airports and airplanes.

Dane County Regional still serves destinations, like Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. We've also been told non-stop service to Miami will begin this winter.