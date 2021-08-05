Dane, Sauk County upgraded to ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission risk

MADISON (WKOW) — Every day, more counties across the nation and in Wisconsin are seeing risking risk for transmitting COVID-19.

According to the latest information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Sauk and Dane County are both in the highest level of risk for transmitting the virus. Earlier this week, both counties had substantial risk.

They're only two of 21 counties with high transmission risk. Most of these counties are located on the south eastern side of the state.

On the other hand, Rock County was downgraded to substantial risk — however, this still means the county falls under CDC recommendations for masking indoors. Iowa County was upgraded to substantial risk and is now asking that people mask while indoors.

In total, of Thursday, 56 counties in Wisconsin are at substantial or high transmission risk. This is up from 44 on Monday.

At this point, only four counties in southern Wisconsin are below risk levels that trigger new CDC masking recommendations: Grant, Lafayette, Green and Juneau. They are apart of the 16 counties scattered across the state that have moderate risk levels. No county has low risk anymore.