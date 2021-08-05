Edgewood College announces indoor mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) — Edgewood College has become the latest school to require masks indoors for students, staff, faculty and visitors.

The update comes as the Delta variant drives up COVID-19 case counts nationwide.

“While we have heeded the specific guidance of our public health professionals from the first days of the pandemic, we have also made decisions that are best for the community of Edgewood College,” Heather Harbach, Vice President for Student Development/Dean of Students, said in a press release. “We take this step to keep all of our communities moving in the right direction to slow the spread.”

Edgewood's fall semester begins August 18. It recommends students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against the virus but will not require it. However, confirming if vaccinated or not is required.