FDA working on COVID-19 vaccine booster shot plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration is preparing a plan in case we need COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall. This is an about face from early July when the agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said booster shots weren't necessary in the United States.

"It's kind of gone through an evolution from, 'We don't need boosters. The data doesn't support it,' to, 'Well, maybe we've got more data now that needs a different kind of evaluation,'" UW Health's Dr. Bill Hartman said.

He said newer data shows lower antibody levels in some vaccinated people as time passes from their original vaccination.

"The concern is that the immunity is waning a bit, especially against the Delta variant and probably variants to come after that," Hartman said. "To combat that, [the FDA is] trying to see and trying to figure out proactively what is the best next move for the people of this country"

Hartman said despite seeing more breakthrough COVID-19 cases in people who are fully vaccinated, the vaccines are still the best form of protection against the virus.

"I don't think we need widespread panic at this point because vaccinated people are still protected against the very worst things that can happen from COVID," he said.

Some countries have already announced plans for a third round of vaccine shots. Israel and the United Kingdom are both planning to administer booster shots to people who are more at risk, including those over 60 years old.

The CDC said any booster shot plan in the U.S. would apply to everyone who is vaccinated, though a booster shot recommendation could come sooner for people who are immunocompromised.

Hartman said it isn't yet clear what booster shot rollout might look like in the U.S. or if people will have to receive the same brand of vaccine as their first dose.

He said scientists are working on different versions of booster shots in an effort to find the highest level of protection. This development focuses on two types of booster shots: general COVID-19 vaccine doses and doses specifically tailored to certain variants.

"It's hard to say which one will work better," Hartman said. "They both have pluses. They both have minuses. We're doing this science in real time. We'll have to see where this takes us."

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization asked countries to stop administering booster shots for at least the next two months. The agency said those doses should instead go to countries that haven't yet had widespread vaccine access.

The WHO Director-General has a goal for 10% of every country's population to be vaccinated by the end of September.