FDA working on plan for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

(WKOW) -- The FDA is looking at laying out a strategy for rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in early September.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the booster strategy would apply to all vaccinated people.

A decision for people who are immunocompromised could come sooner.

The U.S. hasn't recommended a booster yet but the President Joe Biden administration said it has the supply and people to roll it out.

Pfizer has already indicated it intends to submit a booster shot for emergency use authorization in August.

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

