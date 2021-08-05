Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff for former Wisconsin Adjutant General

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers is ordering flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor former Wisconsin Adjutant General.

Wisconsin Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Albert H. Wilkening passed away in April at the age of 74.

Alongside a long career in the military, Wilkening served as the Adjutant General of the state of Wisconsin commanding the Wisconsin National Guard from 2002 to 2007. In 2003, he was appointed by former Gov. Jim Doyle to chair the Governor’s Homeland Security Council and serve as the governor’s Homeland Security Advisor.

Wilkening has a number of accolades, including: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

Funeral services will be held for Wilkening in the village of Oregon on August 7, 2021.