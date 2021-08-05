Inmates graduate from parenting program

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Six Dane County jail inmates graduated from a program designed to help them become better parents.

The program is called "Parenting Inside Out."



Inmates learn about communication and problem solving, positive reinforcement and non-violent discipline.

"I feel proud, honestly, being able to see the guys from start to finish how much they've grown as individuals, but also as a group together, those group dynamics really developed," said Allison Hoekstra, social worker at Dane County Jail.

The program typically incorporates family visits but that didn't happen because of the pandemic.

Instead, they were able to focus on how to communicate with family members through a tablet or over the phone.