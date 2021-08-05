Iowa County upgraded to substantial COVID-19 transmission risk, issues mask recommendation

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- With a uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last several week, Iowa County officials announced Thursday that the county now recommends people wear masks in indoor public spaces at all times.

According to a news release from Iowa County health officer Debbie Siegenthaler, the county recently went from moderate to substantial risk, per the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker. This comes after a general recommendation from the CDC July 27, which came down in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

"A breakdown cases reported this week reveal that the majority 73% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Status of cases having the Delta variant is unknown as genomic sequencing has not been done on specimens," Siegenthaler said in the release.

Siegenthaler emphasized that the most effective way to combat the virus is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We can all use the lessons learned in the past nineteen months to help slow the rates of transmission by protecting ourselves and others with vaccination, masking up, avoiding crowds, and washing our hands,” Siegenthaler said.