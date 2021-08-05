Skip to Content

Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid

6:50 am

MADRID (AP) — Spanish and Italian police have announced the arrest of a fugitive Italian man identified as a leader of what is believed to be one of the world’s wealthiest criminal organizations. Italy’s Carabinieri identified the man arrested in Madrid as Domenico Paviglianiti, a leader of the Calabrian-based ’ndrangheta crime syndicate. Spain’s National Police said in a statement Thursday that the 60-year-old was arrested in a joint operation with the Carabinieri. Police believe Paviglianiti is the head of a ’ndrangheta clan named for him that operates around the world. Investigators say it has branched out into the rest of Europe, Australia, North and South America and Africa.

Associated Press

