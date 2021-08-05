Madison College reinstates mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 surge

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Delta variant pushes COVID-19 cases back up, Madison College took a step Thursday to protect students and staff.

According to an email from college president Jack E. Daniels III, Madison College's indoor mask requirement will resume, effective immediately. This is in line with recommendations from the CDC, which push all Americans, regardless of vaccine status, should wear a mask indoors to prevent Delta transmission.

"Madison College’s face covering requirement will be in place until further notice, pending continued monitoring of health and safety conditions. At this time, no other previous protocols are being reinstated, such as door screeners nor the health screening requirement to enter buildings," Daniels said in the release.

Daniels said if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at all, even if you're vaccinated, you should stay home and get a test as soon as possible. Anyone in the student body or on staff with questions should contact COVID-19 support staff at (608) 243-4880.