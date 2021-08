MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is now charged with killing his ex-girlfriend on July 4th.

Tamas Smith, 51, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide.

Smith is accused of shooting 31-year-old Keairra Fields outside an apartment on Onsgard Road.

Smith was arrested in Gary, Indiana the day after the homicide.

During a hearing in Dane County on Thursday, Smith's bond was set at $1 million cash. He is due back in court later this month.