Madison man dies climbing peak outside Aspen, 3 injured in recovery attempt

PITKIN COUNTY, CO. (WKOW) — A Madison man died while climbing a Mountain in Colorado, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly McDermott, of Madison, is said to have died while climbing Capitol Peak, which is about 14 miles West of Aspen. Authorities say Capitol Peak is considered "a very difficult mountain to climb with numerous exposures and loose, crumbling rock."

McDermott was reported missing on August 1 by a friend, who told dispatch that he was overdue in returning from the climb. A search began the next morning, and would continue on and off for three days — stopping intermittently due to severe weather. The search included multiple on ground volunteer groups, as well as several helicopters for aerial searches.

It was during an aerial search on August 4 where rescuers spotted McDermott near a ridge known as "Knife Edge." Police say it appeared McDermott "had fallen and sustained fatal injuries at some point prior to the arrival of rescuers."

In an attempt to recover McDermott, four rescuers began climbing the mountain. Rescuers noticed recreational climbers uphill on the ridge near "Knife Edge" and had an assisting helicopter attempt to signal the climbers to move away — but it didn't work.

Later, climbers heard someone yell "rocks" from above where McDermott was. The rockfall that followed injured three of the four rescuers, one seriously. Police say the rockfall was likely triggered by the recreational climbers above the rescuers.

Two out of the three injured rescuers were treated and released from Aspen Valley Hospital while the fourth rescuer was flown via helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, for emergency surgery.

Now, officials are working on a plan to recover McDermott but conditions on the mountain could delay the recovery by days or weeks.