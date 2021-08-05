Madison Mounted Patrol horse recovering from emergency surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the six horses on the Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol might be able to come home Friday after an extensive surgery.

Cooper was taken to UW Veterinary Hospital on July 19 where he had an emergency surgery for a displaced colon. The horse also suffered some complications after the procedure.

His primary rider, or partner, Officer Ken Multry, said he had the chance to see Cooper on Thursday.

"He's eating like there's no tomorrow, so he's doing well in that regard," said Multry.

Multry said veterinarians are closely monitoring Cooper before he can be released.

Multry said Cooper is nine years old and joined Madison Police about five years ago. He said Cooper is a special horse.

"He's the people's horse. He's not mine. I am his partner. But, you know, I told the doc, I said, you know, this, 'This is not your typical patient here,' said Multry. "This one has his own social media platform , so, you know, although the union members love him, he is loved by more people than that we even know."

The nonprofit organization Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol is raising money to help pay for the surgery, which has a hefty price tag of about $10,000.

"I'm afraid to see the the vet bill when he comes out," said the organization's board member, Coco Chaussée. "We've been really reaching out to the community to help financially."

Chaussée said they are excited about the possibility that Cooper may be able to go back to his home Friday but there are some circumstances the horse may not be too happy about -- one being that he'll have to take it easy.

"That'll be really hard for him still, because he can't be running around with the buddies, he'll have to be on stall rest, hand-walked and still under, you know, strict diet," she said.

For those who want to help with Cooper's medical bills, Friends of Madison Mounted Patrol has a GoFundMe.