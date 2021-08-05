Drought improves, more rain chances on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - Not only will there be more rain chances... some of that rain comes with the risk of severe weather.

First and foremost, the drought conditions across Wisconsin continue to improve; latest data shows all remaining percentages have been lowered. The greatest improvement was the percentage of Wisconsin suffering from abnormally dry conditions which dropped from 46% to 38%.

The scaling back was due to recent rains, which came at the cost of severe weather. Similar conditions will present themselves going into the weekend.

However, general thunderstorms will be present Thursday into Friday as a little disturbance moves through the region.

The severe weather Friday and Saturday will hold off until the second half of the day, beginning in the late afternoon/early evening and continuing through the overnight hours. Wind and hail will be the main threats both days however, always have a plan ready in case a tornado watch/warning is issued for where you live.