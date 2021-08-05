Police: Man made video of grandfather’s killing in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police officer in West Virginia says a man who told police he killed his 94-year-old grandfather made a video of the killing and sent it to family members. The grandson, 36-year-old Seth Ellis Donald, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Maurice “Moe” Sill of Huntington. Donald was extradited to West Virginia last week. News outlets report he told California police that he killed his grandfather, who was thought to have died of natural causes. The Herald-Dispatch reports that the case was sent to a grand jury after a hearing Thursday.