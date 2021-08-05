Poverty increases in Mexico amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s poverty-measurement agency says an additional 3.8 million Mexicans had fallen into poverty in 2020 compared to 2018, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The poor now make up 43.9% of Mexico’s 126 million people, compared to 41.9% two years earlier. About 2.1 of the 3.8 million newly poor fell into extreme poverty, defined as being unable to meet their basic needs for food, clothing and shelter. The agency said Thursday more government aid is needed for the poorest “given the drop in income due to the health emergency.” Based on cash income without aid programs, 52.8% of Mexicans were poor in 2020, compared to 49.9% in 2018.