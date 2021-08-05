Q&A: Democrat Shontel Brown on how she won Ohio primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shontel Brown’s victory for the Democratic nomination for a Cleveland-area congressional seat came almost out of the blue. She crushed a double-digit lead that progressive firebrand Nina Turner had built over months in just a few weeks’ time. In an interview with The Associated Press, Turner emphasizes the importance of bipartisanship, both within the Democratic Party and across the aisle, in an implicit criticism of Turner and progressives’ role in Washington. She also highlights how it was local legislators, not political heavyweights, who led her to victory.