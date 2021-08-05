Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s only modern art museum, the Sursock, is still rebuilding a year after the Beirut port explosion decimated it. Restorers meticulously work to fix its damaged paintings and its trademark stained-glass windows. The 60-year-old Sursock Museum was the beating heart of Beirut’s arts community, and some hope that reopening it will be a first step in the harder task of rebuilding the city’s once thriving arts scene. Many galleries were destroyed in the explosion. Some artists and gallery owners have given up and left Lebanon amid an economic crisis.