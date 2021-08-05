Some Wisconsin health care workers take a stand against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- As mandatory vaccine requirements get handed out at Wisconsin's biggest health care facilities, some of the people who work there are taking a stand.

Cardiac nursing assistant Taylor Falesnik said she is not in favor of the change.

"It's not right that it's mandated. That should not be a condition of our employment. It's not what we signed up for," Falesnik said.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, Falesnik didn't want to share which hospital she works in but said her employer has given everyone until mid-October to get the shot.

That announcment spurred her to start an online petition, with the support for more than 6,000 workers so far.

"We were shocked, and that's exactly what prompted that petition. We can't allow this to happen," Falesnik said.

UW-Health, Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin, Ascension, ProHealth Care — and just announced Wednesday, Advocate Aurora Health — all now have mandates.

"I don't think it's OK to be forced period," Falesnik said.

"So if it came down to getting the vaccine or quitting your job, what would you do?" WISN's Hillary Mintz asked.

"I would quit my job," Falesnik said.

The health care systems allow for certain medical and religious exemptions.