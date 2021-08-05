Sun Prairie School District to require students, staff to wear masks inside buildings

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Starting Aug. 9, the Sun Prairie School District will require its students, teachers, and staff to wear masks inside district buildings and while at indoor district activities.

The school district made the announcement Thursday morning, saying masks would lead to fewer disruptions because "students who are close contacts while masked will not need to quarantine." The district said that by doing this, they can work to make sure students can learn in person as much as possible.

The district said it made the decision using recommendations from several organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

