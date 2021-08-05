UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final

LONDON (AP) — British police have made 11 arrests in connection with the online racial abuse of England soccer players following their team’s loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship last month. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka endured a barrage of abuse after they missed penalties in England’s shootout defeat on July 11. The U.K. Football Policing Unit said Thursday it has requested data from social media companies to advance its investigation and has passed on information to local police forces and the home countries of people outside the U.K. who posted potentially illegal comments. The arrests so far were for a number of offences, including malicious communications.