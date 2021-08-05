UnityPoint Health now planning to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff by Nov. 1

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (WKOW) -- As the Delta variant continues its rapid spread across the world, UnityPoint Health moved Thursday to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff members.

According to a news release from UnityPoint spokesperson Leah Huibregtse, all employees are now expected to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, regardless of whether or not they work directly with patients.

“The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall,” chief clinical officer Dr. Dave Williams said in the release.

Anyone who decides to not get the vaccine will either be asked to resign or be terminated. Medical and religious exemptions will still be permitted where applicable.

“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve,” UnityPoint president and CEO Clay Holderman said in the release.