US honors head of Mexican police unit accused in killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. government crime-fighting recognition has been given to the head of a Mexican police unit that includes some officers who have been charged with the January killing of 19 people, including Guatemalan migrants. The northern border state of Tamaulipas says the award was given to Arturo Rodríguez, the head of an elite state police force known as the Special Operations Group. A dozen of the 150 officers on the forces are on trial for allegedly killing 14 Guatemalan migrants and five other people, whose bodies were found shot and burned near the U.S. border late in January. Earlier that month, a federal legislator filed a non-binding resolution in Mexico’s Congress to protest beatings and robberies by the unit.