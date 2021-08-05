UW Hospital doctors say more beds going to unvaccinated

Madison (WKOW) -- COVID-19 cases are climbing as the Delta variant continues to spread here in Wisconsin and across the country.

There's currently 388 people hospitalized for COVID-19. That's an increase of 35 people since Wednesday and up 165 from one week ago. according to Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The seven-day, daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is back up to a thousand.

UW Health doctors are worried this surge may tie up important hospital resources.

Jeanette Deschene, a COVID-19 survivor said, "My symptoms were really, really mild in the beginning, I had a low-grade fever and shortness of breath."

Deschene said her symptoms were so bad she was forced to visit a hospital that diagnosed her with COVID-19 last year.

"I've had some brain issues, I've had some heart issues, fainting issues..so the actual covid itself was manageable but when it came to recovery, it's, it's made me a different person," said Deschene.

"We're definitely seeing an uptick in hospitalizations where our death the levels that we were back in the fall and winter," said Dr. Sheehy.

"They're opening up more beds for COVID-related illnesses which means fewer beds for other sicknesses," said Dr. Sheehy.

"We do have a lot of patients that have other diseases like heart disease and cancer and we will get to a point where we can't have to get those patients into the hospital," said Dr. Sheehy.

As COVID-19 and delta variant cases increase, doctors say more and more people who haven't gotten vaccinated end up here at the hospital.

"The vast majority of our patients with COVID-19 that are in the hospital now are unvaccinated, so really, this is becoming a disease of the unvaccinated in the hospital," said Dr. Sheehy.

While some question whether the vaccine will help them after seeing breakthrough cases, Dr. Sheehy said the shot helps keep people out of hospital beds and in their own.

"Where you might have ended up in an ICU on a ventilator, now, you may be at home with symptoms similar to a cold. So if we can turn covid into a virus that causes cold, like symptoms or minor symptoms, that's a huge victory as well," Dr. Sheehy said.

UW Health Hospital says that despite the fact that cases are increasing, they're prepared to care for their patients.