Worst-Case Scenario: Firms wrestle with supply bottlenecks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks — that is expected to last into 2022. The experience is disturbing enough that many are reconsidering cost-saving decisions they made in recent years to shift production out of the United States to China and other low-cost producers. Now, they think, it might make sense to bring manufacturing back across the Pacific — at least to Mexico, if not the United States — to protect themselves from the risks of relying on factories an ocean away in China.