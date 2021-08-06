5 Madison beaches closed for blue green algae, bacteria

MADISON (WKOW) — Heading into a warm and potentially wet weekend, some Madison beaches are closed.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, five of 21 beaches are currently closed for the presence of blue green algae or high bacteria levels. Those beaches are: Esther, Frost Woods, Maple Bluff Beach Park, McDaniel Park and Vilas.

Despite all other beaches being open, water conditions can change quickly and PHMDC warns that test results may not always reflect real-time water quality. PHMDC recommends avoiding swimming after heavy rainfall and avoid contact with algae that causes the water to be murky.

PHMDC monitors water quality at area beaches from Memorial day to Labor Day.