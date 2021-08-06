6 receive minor injuries in Middleton ambulance crash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Several people, including paramedics, sustained minor injuries in crash involving an ambulance late Thursday night.

According to a press release, a Lodi ambulance was transporting a patient to a Madison hospital with Waunakee EMS Paramedics when the crash happened on University Avenue and Parmenter St in the City of Middleton.

As a result six patients were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Authorities did not know the status of the patient being transported in the ambulance.

The City of Middleton Police Department is conducting an accident investigation and no further details will be released at this time.