Bail set at $35,000 for woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Richland County

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Richland County said he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars just before his death.

Lori Miller's bail was set at $35,000 Friday as a suspect in the killing of Benjamin Brewer, 33, last month.

As the judge asked her about her finances, she maintained Brewer moved inheritance money to her accounts to buy homes and more.

"Every bit of money he had transferred, he spent. It was transferred over to buy the property, it was transferred over to buy the camper he bought. He bought a UTV, he bought equipment," said Miller.

"When you are in the midst of meth binge, it's very easy to burn giant piles of money," said Miller's attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day.

Richland County's district attorney said she still is trying to determine if Miller shot Brewer in self defense.

If not, Miller will be charged with reckless homicide next week.