Beloit police looking to identify suspect in Citgo gas station armed robbery

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit Police are looking for information regarding an armed robbery Thursday night.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a Facebook post form the City of Beloit Police Department, an armed robbery occurred at the Citgo Gas Station around 10:35 pm.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man. At the time he was wearing lack shoes, black shorts, a black long sleeve shirt and a short sleeve shirt. The suspect was also wearing glasses, a white face mask, a white headband on his head and green gloves.

The suspect allegedly produced a handgun when demanding money and fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.