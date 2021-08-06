Bobby Portis Re-Signs with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks made the official announcement re-signing forward Bobby Portis.

“Bobby is instrumental to our championship team, providing toughness, dependable three-point shooting and a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “His constant energy and effort make him a great teammate and a favorite among Bucks fans. We are thrilled to have Bobby remain in Milwaukee.”

Portis played a huge role off the bench during the Bucks' championship run. In 66 regular season appearances with Milwaukee, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

He made 20 appearances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 22 points in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Currently, there are no details on the specific deal.