‘Cutest of the Pack’ contest rules

If your pet is the "cutest of the pack" you could win $1,000 in prizes!!

Here’s how it works: August 7 - 19 visit www.wkow.com/cutestofthepack and enter by uploading a picture of your pet cheering on the Pack. August 21 - 24, Vote by ‘Liking’ your favorite picture in the WKOW Cutest of the Pack photo album. The picture with the most ‘Likes’ wins almost $1,000 prize package from Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, Focused Dog Training and WKOW! The winning picture will be posted to Facebook and the winner will be notified by August 25, 2021.

Official Contest Rules:

No purchase necessary. To enter go to www.wkow.com/cutestofthepack fill out the form and upload your picture of your pet cheering on the Pack. Pictures will only be accepted through the contest tab, pictures posted to a post on our timeline will not be considered. Only entries that are filled out completely will be considered eligible entries. One valid entry per contestant. Contest entries accepted August 7-19 (at 11:00am.) Voting period runs August 21 through August 24, 2021 (at 3:00pm.) Our grand prize winners receive the following: First place - $500 pet merchandise gift basket from Mounds Petfood warehouse. $200 Dog training gift card and a 12 month Bark Box valued at $276 from Focused Dog Training. Second place - $200 Dog training gift card and a 6 month Bark Box valued at $156 from Focused Dog Training Third place - $200 Dog training gift card and a 3 month Bark Box valued at $99 from Focused Dog Training Taxes are the responsibility of the winner. No cash substitutions permitted. Prize is non-transferable. Winner will be selected by the number of ‘Likes’ their picture has and contacted on August 25, 2021. Winner will be notified by Facebook, email or phone call. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WKOW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. This contest is void where prohibited by law. You must be 21 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible to enter this contest, and you must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a county within the WKOW Designated Market Area. The WKOW

Designated Market Area consists of the following counties: Juneau, Sauk, Richland, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dane, Columbia, and Marquette. Employees of Allen Media Broadcasting, LLC., WKOW License, LLC, WKOW Television, Inc., Sponsor, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this contest (collectively, “Sponsor Affiliates”), and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Employees of media companies within WKOW’s Designated Market Area are not eligible to enter or win the contest. Winner is not eligible to win another contest with WKOW for 30 days after winning this contest. If winners do not pick up their prize at WKOW 30 days after initial announcement, prize will be forfeited. WKOW and its affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. Entrants further grant to WKOW and its affiliates the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. Winner's voice, name and likeness may be used for publicity purposes without further compensation. WKOW and its affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. The winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize. WKOW and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received. Winners must sign a liability release, publicity release and accept or decline release. Prizes cannot be mailed.

Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to

participant's or any other person's computer, or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.