Flood Advisory issued August 6 at 8:00PM CDT until August 6 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.