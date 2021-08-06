Half of US population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(CNN/WREX) — A major milestone was reached on Friday.

The White House says half of the population in the United States has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It took about nine months to reach this point after the first vaccination dose was administered Dec. 14, 2020.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

According to the CDC, the pace of vaccinations are at their highest point since June 19th. An average of 464,000 people are being vaccinated every day.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant continue to surge across the country and here in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, July 30.

More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN contributed to this report.