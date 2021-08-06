Huawei revenue sinks as smartphones hurt by US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei’s revenue fell 29.4% from a year earlier in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. Part of the revenue decline was due to Huawei’s November sale of its low-cost Honor smartphone brand in hopes of reviving the unit by separating it from the sanctions on the parent company. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to hold onto market share after then-President Donald Trump cut off access in 2019 to U.S. technology and services. Washington says Huawei is a security risk and might aid Chinese spying, which the company denies.