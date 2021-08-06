Hungary adds new restrictions on sale of LGBT-themed books

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict homosexuality in “closed packaging.” It bans the sale within 200 meters (650 feet) of a school or church of all books or media content that depict homosexuality or gender change. It’s the latest move in an escalating campaign that rights groups have decried as an assault on the LGBT community. Friday’s order also forbids the public display of products that depict or promote gender deviating from sex at birth. The decree came after Hungary’s parliament passed a law in June forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors. Critics say it’s an attempt by the country’s right-wing government to stigmatize LGBT people.